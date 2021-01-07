https://www.corbettreport.com/stop-watching-propaganda-propagandawatch-video/
Stop Watching Propaganda – #PropagandaWatch (video)
The new year brings with it a new approach, and that means the regular #PropagandaWatch series is being discontinued. Today James explains the decision to end the series, reflects on the value of the information contained in this podcast, and teases the introduction of a new series . . .
