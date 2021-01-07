https://www.corbettreport.com/stop-watching-propaganda-propagandawatch-video/

Stop Watching Propaganda – #PropagandaWatch (video)

01/07/2021

Podcast: Play in new window | Download | Embed

Watch on Archive / BitChute / LBRY / Minds / YouTube

The new year brings with it a new approach, and that means the regular #PropagandaWatch series is being discontinued. Today James explains the decision to end the series, reflects on the value of the information contained in this podcast, and teases the introduction of a new series . . .

CLICK HERE for show notes and mp3 audio for this video

Filed in: Videos
Tagged with:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...