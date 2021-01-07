https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/tech-tyranny-snapchat-locks-president-trumps-account-shopify-takes-trump-organization-campaign-stores-offline/

Messaging app Snapchat joined Facebook-Instagram and Twitter and locked Trump out of his account.

A Snap spokesperson confirmed to TechCrunch that Trump was locked out and the company will be monitoring the situation.

On Wednesday both Twitter and Facebook locked Trump out of his accounts after he called for peace.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg announced on Thursday that Facebook has banned President Trump from its services ‘indefinitely’.

TRENDING: “There Will Be an Orderly Transition on January 20th” – BREAKING: President Trump Issues Statement Responding to Electoral Certification

Shopify also took Trump Organization and campaign stores offline.

The Wall Street Journal reported that a spokeswoman for Shopify said President Trump violated the company’s policy which prohibits retailers on the platform from promoting violence.

TORONTO—Online stores run by the Trump Organization and Trump campaign were taken offline on Thursday by Shopify Inc., an e-commerce software provider, in response to Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol. Visitors to TrumpStore.com and shop.donaldjtrump.com, which sold official Trump branded apparel, “Make America Great Again” hats and other merchandise, were greeted with error messages on Thursday morning. The sites were taken down Thursday morning after the company’s trust and safety team, which monitors the platform, decided Mr. Trump’s comments on Wednesday violated the policy, the spokeswoman said. “As a result, we have terminated stores affiliated with President Trump,” the company said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

