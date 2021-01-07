https://www.theblaze.com/house-representatives-capitol-election-fight

Tensions flared on the floor of the House early Thursday morning while Congress was attempting to finish counting the Electoral College votes. Two livid representatives reportedly nearly came to blows during the heated scene.

As representatives debated objections to Pennsylvania’s Electoral College results, some Democrats and Republicans became enraged at each other.

At around 2 a.m., Rep. Conor Lamb (D- Pa.) was speaking, and several Republicans objected to the Democratic representative’s accusations about voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

“We know that that attack today, it didn’t materialize out of nowhere, it was inspired by lies, the same lies that you’re hearing in this room tonight,” Lamb said of Wednesday’s Capitol protest. “The members who are repeating those lies should be ashamed of themselves, their constituents should be ashamed of them.”

Republican lawmakers fumed over the remarks, and resentful grumblings could be heard in the background. Rep. Morgan Griffith (R-Va.) demanded that Lamb’s declarations be struck from the record, the Washington Post reported.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.) reportedly shouted, “Sit down!”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) then pounded the gavel, called for order, and allegedly told the interrupters, “Hold your tongue.”

Lamb was interrupted again, and he raised his arms in frustration, turned to Republicans, and said, “The truth hurts!”

There was then a commotion in the back of the chamber, where emotions smoldered. The benches allegedly cleared and there were about a dozen people “getting close to each other and arguing,” WNBC reported.

There were early reports that the near-scuffle was between Reps. Andy Harris (R-Md.) and Colin Allred (D-Texas). However, Allred’s office issued a statement that said the congressman “was not involved in the initial confrontation and at no point did he near physical violence.”

“After seeing a disagreement between members verge on physical confrontation, Congressman Allred approached his colleagues on both sides of the aisle with the hopes of defusing the situation and bringing down tensions,” his office told the Dallas Morning News.

Harris reportedly nearly got into fisticuffs with Rep. Al Lawson (D-Fla.), but the near-tussle was broken up by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) and a senior Democratic staffer, according to CNN’s Kristin Wilson.

A Lawson aide told the USA Today Network that the lawmaker has “no plans” to comment on the incident, and did not deny participation in the situation.

