(LIFE NEWS) – Texas has been on a mission to end taxpayer funding to the abortion giant Planned Parenthood for years. And after passing legislation and fighting lengthy court battles, the state finally is doing it.

Beginning Feb. 3, Texas Planned Parenthood facilities will no longer be allowed to receive state Medicaid funds, according to the Texas Tribune, a news site that receives funding from Planned Parenthood.

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission informed the abortion chain of the change in a letter Monday, the report states. The commission also refused Planned Parenthood’s request to stay in the program.

