https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/01/07/the-kerfuffle-at-the-capitol-did-a-huge-favor-for-the-democrats-and-establishment-republicans-n306253
About The Author
Related Posts
The Funniest Moment of Trump's Presidency Is Still Triggering People
December 26, 2020
CNN's April Ryan Flips out That Media Ran a Leaked Audio on Joe Biden, Hilariously Agrees With Tweet Mocking Her
December 12, 2020
Dem Super PAC Study Concludes Lincoln Project Ads Lack of Persuasion Was Intentional
December 9, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy