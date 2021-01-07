https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/07/the-tipping-point-what-drove-people-to-riot-at-the-capitol/

On this episode of The Federalist Radio Hour, Host Ben Domenech and Culture Editor Emily Jashinsky outline what drove thousands of people to Washington, D.C., to rally for President Trump and how their frustrations turned into a mob riot.

“The bottom line that I heard from everybody is that they don’t know who to trust, and they trust Donald Trump,” Jashinsky said. “And I think that is a really important takeaway. These interviews were conducted before things went crazy and to sort of figuring out how that mindset is informing some of the unadulterated rage that we saw.”

Domenech also addressed how the corporate media’s treatment of Wednesday’s riot is misleading.

“The media is running with this narrative that Trump told the people to go up there and smash the Capitol,” Domenech said. “And from my perspective, first off, that’s not what he said.”

“I do believe that he should have done a better job of directing those people. … I think that that would have been helpful, but I’m not sure to the degree it would have changed some of the behavior that we saw from some of these folks who seem to be bent on destruction,” he continued.

https://mp3.ricochet.com/2021/01/Mob.mp3

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

