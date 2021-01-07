https://politicrossing.com/the-truth-about-all-this-talk-of-the-25th-amendment/

Mark Steyn went on the Tucker Carlson show to absolutely eviscerate the left for their incredible hypocrisy.

This is quotable Steyn in rare form:

“People are surprised when a tactic that’s proved effective by one group of people, is taken up by another group of people.”

“People say ‘this is not who we are.’ Have you not turned on the tv since Memorial Day? This is EXACTLY who we are.”

“Nancy Pelosi told us she didn’t care about old statues. Mitch McConnell said he didn’t care about the names of military bases. But suddenly this old building is important now.”

Watch his epic rant for the ages!

