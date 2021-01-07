https://www.theblaze.com/rubin-report/tulsi-gabbard-capitol-breach

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) joined Dave Rubin on the “The Rubin Report,” to talk about the storming of the U.S. Capitol, how we could have prevented the political turmoil we find ourselves in now, and what we can do to de-escalate the political-polarization of our country in the future.

“It’s heartbreaking to see this happening at our nation’s Capitol,” Tulsi said of Wednesday’s breach of the U.S. Capitol building. “But it is also indicative — this is a symptom of much deeper issues and challenges that have been stewing for a long time.”

Tulsi pointed to growing “conflict culture,” which she believes started online and has now become “embodied” offline, and suggested politicians, media, and Big Tech have all played a part in fueling divisiveness for their own benefit.

“So you see what is happening … at the United States Capitol before our very eyes is the manifestation of the symptoms of these deeper problems,” she said.

Tulsi also discussed her proposed “Securing America’s Elections Act” she proposed and how it could have prevented the uncertainty many voters now feel toward the integrity of the electoral process, and shares the reason she decided to step down from the House of Representatives.

