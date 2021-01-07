https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/07/this-is-ridiculous-byron-york-outlines-how-big-tech-is-in-full-suppression-mode/
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, after accusing Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley of “contributing to the deaths of four people” at Wednesday’s Capitol takeover, is calling on them to resign, and if they don’t, then the Senate should move to expel them:
Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday. And how you fundraised off this riot.
Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion. https://t.co/O2m6T59LYP
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2021