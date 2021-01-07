https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/07/this-is-ridiculous-byron-york-outlines-how-big-tech-is-in-full-suppression-mode/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, after accusing Senators Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley of “contributing to the deaths of four people” at Wednesday’s Capitol takeover, is calling on them to resign, and if they don’t, then the Senate should move to expel them:

Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion. https://t.co/O2m6T59LYP

Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday. And how you fundraised off this riot.

So, should the House and Senate expel Dems who contributed to deaths during the BLM riots over the summer?

Dozens of people died in the BLM riots, Alex. https://t.co/m2yhzVaHbx — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 7, 2021

This really is just adding fuel to the fire with rhetoric that’s never going to happen:

Cruz calls for peace and reconciliation AOC Calls for their resignation pouring fuel on the fire How the fuck do we make this stop? https://t.co/a83VGNBO3S — Tim Pool (@Timcast) January 7, 2021

And here’s Ted Cruz’s response:

1/2 @AOC You are a liar. Leading a debate in the Senate on ensuring election integrity is doing our jobs, and it’s in no way responsible for the despicable terrorists who attacked the Capitol yesterday. And sorry, I ain’t going anywhere. When you and your socialist buddies… https://t.co/UoKBOC8ZU7 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 7, 2021

2/2 …try to massively raise taxes, when you try to pass the green new deal & destroy millions of jobs, when you push for amnesty, when you try to pack the Supreme Court w/ activists to undermine our Constitutional rights… I will fight that every step & stand with the People. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 7, 2021

***