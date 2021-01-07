https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2021/01/07/this-shouldve-happened-in-november-president-trump-returns-to-twitter-with-a-new-video/

After being banned from Twitter for tweets and a video that allegedy helped incite the riot at the Capitol Building Wednesday, President Trump returned to social media Thursday with a stronger condemnation of the violence and the message that the United States will soon have a new president:

What do you think?

This should’ve happened in November. https://t.co/92KmFAt15D — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) January 8, 2021

And the thing is: if Trump had said this in November, the legacy could’ve been okay. What an unforced, despicable error. — kaitlin, holy RINO batman (@thefactualprep) January 8, 2021

I agree. Maybe a week or so post election. None of the fraud tour stuff. Nip the lawsuits in the bud early, have the Senate approve 2K personal stimulus and the whole world would look much different than it is today. — Craig Keenan (@Calcrash) January 8, 2021

After two months, five deaths, and national humiliation he finally commits to a peaceful transition. Too late. https://t.co/qJaEVg5l0F — Michael Brendan Dougherty (@michaelbd) January 8, 2021

This isn’t the real Trump though. He’s shown this time and time again. — Ashley (@Ashley67311506) January 8, 2021

This is a very, very good speech from President Trump. He hit many of the right notes. Just one, big problem — it’s many, many weeks late pic.twitter.com/8dUP656ZLh — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 8, 2021

If Donald Trump gave that speech a few days after the election as a formal concession speech, I think it would be remembered as not only a positive one for the history books, but it could have helped the GOP save the Senate. https://t.co/A7FQ6TleI7 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) January 8, 2021

Yep. Instead he called Mike Pence a coward *checks notes* Yesterday https://t.co/TE8qlyE217 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) January 8, 2021

The fix was in for the senate. No matter what he said the outcome would still be the same. — HecTech 🇵🇷 (@DJHecTech) January 8, 2021

If only he’d delivered it earlier…even just a week earlier. What a difference it may have made. — Phillipa Coleman (@ColemanPhillipa) January 8, 2021

Republicans really should’ve put more pressure on Trump to concede before the Georgia runoff. — Redfang (@redfang58) January 8, 2021

I think 74 million disenfranchised voters might disagree. — “Money doesn’t talk it swears” (@Df00050) January 8, 2021

Right on time. And “we’ve only just begun”. No concession, no retraction. A true leader and a man of conviction who respects the American people. — CuriousDar (@CuriousDar) January 8, 2021

He doesn’t believe any of it and will recant most or all of it soon — Rab🐰Scuttle (@rabscuttle6) January 8, 2021

You haven’t paid close attention. He’s always been this way. But too many of you paid attention to the MSM. — Bro 🇺🇸 (@bromom3) January 8, 2021

He’s made a LOT of mistakes over the last year. That first debate performance was awful. So much for 4D chess, I’ve been disappointed, but who else is there again? He’s still my leader. — Jack Moss (@BlueCodePhoenix) January 8, 2021

Jesus, folks. I have no shame in telling you I’m about to fucking cry. He was the greatest President this country’s ever known. All he ever did was try to give us his best. pic.twitter.com/XrnnXG5miw — Thomas S. Gunther (@thomasgunther13) January 8, 2021

Maybe we’ll hear more from him in the future if Twitter and Facebook don’t ban him.

