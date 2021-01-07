https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/transportation-secretary-elaine-chao-resigns-cites-wednesdays-traumatic-event-capitol/

Elaine Chao

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao is resigning citing Wednesday’s chaos at the US Capitol.

“Our country experienced a traumatic and entirely avoidable event as supporters of the President stormed the Capitol building following a rally he addressed. As I’m sure is the case with many of you, it has deeply troubled me in a way that I simply cannot set aside.” Elaine Chao said.

It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the U.S. Department of Transportation. — Sec. Elaine Chao (@SecElaineChao) January 7, 2021

Elaine Chao is Senator Mitch McConnell’s wife and served as Secretary of Transportation since January of 2017.

Chao’s departure marks the first cabinet secretary resignation.

