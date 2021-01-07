https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-acknowledges-election-defeat-stops-pushing-fraud-claims

President Donald Trump acknowledged that the 2020 election is officially over in a video statement that he tweeted out late on Thursday where he also promised that those who broke laws yesterday during a riot at the nation’s capital would be criminally prosecuted.

“I’d like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United States Capitol,” Trump began. “Like all Americans, I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness, and mayhem. I immediately deployed the national guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders. America is and must always be a nation of law and order. The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country, and to those who broke the law, you will pay.”

Trump then addressed the outcome of the election and acknowledged that it was over, and did not repeat his claims that the election was stolen through fraud.

“We have just been through an intense election, and emotions are high,” he said. “But now tempers must be cooled and calm restored. We must get on with the business of America. My campaign vigorously pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. In so doing, I was fighting to defend American democracy. I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections. Now, Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20; my focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly, and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

“2020 has been a challenging time for our people,” he concluded. “A menacing pandemic has upended the lives of our citizens, isolated millions in their homes, damaged our economy, and claimed countless lives. Defeating this pandemic and rebuilding the greatest economy on earth will require all of us working together. It will require a renewed emphasis on the civic values of patriotism, faith, charity, community, and family. We must revitalize the sacred bonds of love and loyalty that bind us together as one national family. To the citizens of our country, serving as your president has been the honor of my lifetime, and to all of my wonderful supporters, I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning. Thank you, God bless you, and God bless America.”

