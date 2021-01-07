https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2021/01/07/trump-concession-video-time-healing-arrived/

Here’s Trump giving the speech he should have given a month ago. The tone and content of this is the exact opposite of what he was saying yesterday at his own rally.

“I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the United States Capitol,” he said. He continued, “Like all Americans I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem…The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy. To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction you do not represent our country. And to those who broke the law, you will pay.”

He’s saying the right things but he doesn’t seem very animated by any of it. It’s very different from the spicy Trump who was addressing people at the rally yesterday. In case you missed that you should really watch it. “We will never give up we will never concede,” he told the crowd. “It will never happen. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved.”

Maybe the storming of the Capitol by a mob of his own supporters changed his mind because here he is conceding or as close to conceding as he’s ever likely to get.

“We have just been through an intense elections and emotions are high. But now tempers must be cool and calm restored,” he said. “Now Congress has certified the results. A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power.”

Sweet Christmas! It’s too damn late for a seamless transition! That horse left the barn weeks ago and the barn burned to the ground yesterday when people overran the police and forced lawmakers to flee for their own safety.

“This moment calls for healing and reconciliation…We must revitalize the sacred bonds of love and loyalty that bind us together as one national family,” he said. “To this citizens of this country, serving as you’re president has been the honor of my lifetime.”

Having Trump lecture us on healing and reconciliation at this late date is a little like getting a lesson on chastity from a porn star. Yesterday Trump told the crowd at his rally, “We’re going to have somebody in [the White House] who shouldn’t be there and our country will be destroyed and we’re not going to stand for that.” What he’s saying today is a complete 180 turn. He went from absolute rejection of the outcome of the election to blathering about “bonds of love and loyalty.” Sure, what he’s saying today is the right thing to say but it’s too little, too late to make up for the mess he helped create yesterday.

They say nothing concentrates the mind like the prospect of a hanging. Maybe having so many members of his team resign and people on both sides of the aisle talking about a second impeachment or the 25th Amendment finally got to him. Whatever it was that caused him to change his tune, it’s not because he cares about national unity, healing and reconciliation. I doubt he’ll get through the next two weeks without returning to form and blowing up everything he said here.

Here’s the video.

