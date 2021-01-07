https://www.dailywire.com/news/trump-releases-statement-committing-to-peaceful-transition-of-power

President Donald Trump released a statement during the early morning hours on Thursday committing to the peaceful transition of powerful after Congress officially certified Democrat Joe Biden’s Electoral College victory, officially making him president-elect of the United States.

The president’s statement comes after what started as a political rally held turned into chaos that ended up with the National Guard being deployed to restore order at the Capitol.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement. “I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

This is a developing news story, refresh the page for updates.

