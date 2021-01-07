https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-video-rioters-results-election

President Donald Trump released a video on Twitter on Thursday with a statement about the rioting at the U.S. Capitol and the results of the presidential election.

The president posted the video after he recovered control of his account which had been suspended by Twitter for 12 hours over claims he had made about the election being stolen from him.

“I would like to begin by addressing the heinous attack on the U.S. Capitol,” said the president.

“Like all Americans I am outraged by the violence, lawlessness and mayhem. I immediately deployed the National Guard and federal law enforcement to secure the building and expel the intruders. America is and must always be a nation of law and order. The demonstrators who infiltrated the Capitol have defiled the seat of American democracy,” Trump said.

“To those who engaged in the acts of violence and destruction, you do not represent our country,” he added. “And to those who broke the law, you will pay.”

The president went on to address the election and the results which he had contested for weeks on social media and in the courts.

“My campaign pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results. My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote. In so doing, I was fighting to defend American democracy. I continue to strongly believe that we must reform our election laws to verify the identity and eligibility of all voters, and to ensure faith and confidence in all future elections,” Trump continued.

“Now Congress has certified the results,” he added. “A new administration will be inaugurated on January 20th. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth, orderly and seamless transition of power. This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

He went on to tell his supporters that their journey was just beginning.

Here’s the video of the president’s statement:









President Trump concedes, condemns supporters who rioted



www.youtube.com



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

