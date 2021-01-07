https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-reportedly-bans-pence-chief-of-staff-marc-short-from-white-house

President Donald Trump reportedly banned Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, from the White House after Pence did not try to overturn the Electoral College results.

What’s a brief history here?

Ahead of Wednesday’s certification, Trump urged Pence to challenge the results, even though Pence did not have unilateral authority to do so, Business Insider reported.

Ahead of the vote, Pence issued a statement on the certification, which stated, “It is my considered judgment that my oath to support and defend the Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not.”

When Pence refused to comply with Trump’s urging, Trump blasted the vice president for not having the “courage to do what should have been done” during the largely procedural vote.

In a since-deleted tweet, the president said, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”

What are the details?

On Wednesday night, Bloomberg reporter Saleha Mohsin reported that Trump banned Short from the White House.

Mohsin took to Twitter with the report, writing, “Trump banned Pence chief of staff Marc Short from the WH today, sources tell @JenniferJJacobs, me, and @josh_wingrove[.] Top WH advisers including [national security adviser Robert] O’Brien, [deputy chief of staff Chris] Liddell, and [deputy national security adviser Matt] Pottinger are thinking about resigning after today’s events, we are told.”

RealClearNews’ White House reporter Philip Melanchthon Wegmann said that the move was because Trump reportedly blamed Short for advice he reportedly provided to Pence regarding the Electoral College certification.

In a late-night tweet, he wrote, “CONFIRMED: Short tells me he is not allowed back on White House grounds: ‘He’s blaming me for advice to VP.'”

Short himself has not publicly commented on the report at the time of this reporting.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

