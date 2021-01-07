https://djhjmedia.com/rich/trump-supporters-do-not-need-to-be-lectured-to-by-democrats-on-political-violence/

On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that “the entire White House” condemns the mob of President Donald Trump supporters that stormed the Capitol on Wednesday.

How do we know that they were all Trump supporters?

“What we saw yesterday was a group of violent rioters undermining the legitimate First Amendment rights of the many thousands who came to peacefully have their voices heard at our nation’s Capitol. Those who violently besieged our Capitol are the opposite of everything this administration stands for,” McEnany said.

From the White House briefing room, McEnany gave the press statement Thursday evening as calls were coming in for Trump to be removed or for him to resign.

They act as if Trump told the people to riot. Nothing could be further from the truth. In fact, President Trump called out the National Guard after he tweeted that he wanted calm and peace and he reminded everyone that Republicans are the party of law and order. The president asked them to go home peacefully. But Twitter and Facebook deleted those tweets and those posts because they didn’t want America to know that the president called for peace. They wanted to use the crisis (never let a good crisis go to waste) in order to blame Trump. Why, because it politically helps the Democrats. Trump was blocked from Twitter on Wednesday and his Facebook account was suspended indefinitely.

McEnany said directly that the White House and everyone in it fully condemn the riot.

“I am here to deliver this message on behalf of the entire White House. Let me be clear, the violence we saw yesterday at our nation’s Capitol was appalling, reprehensible, and antithetical to the American way,” McEnany said.

“We condemn it, the president and this administration, in the strongest possible terms. It is unacceptable and those that broke the law should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

McEnany likened the political unrest to anti-police-brutality riots that went on outside the White House in May and again in June. Where were the news media types who are now condemning Donald Trump for what happened at the Capitol building on Wednesday when riots were happening right outside the White House? They insulted Trump by reporting that he was a coward when the Secret Service whisked him off to a secure location. The president had no choice, the Secret Service followed protocol and got him the hell out of there because the animals outside the gates we’re trying to get in to harm him. The press said nothing whatsoever against those rioters. They encouraged it and called it peaceful protesting.

“We grieve for the loss of life, and those injured. And we hold them in our prayers and close to our hearts at this time,” she said.

“We thank our valiant law enforcement officers who are true American heroes.”

McEnany said “the core value of our administration is the idea that all citizens have the right to live in safety peace and freedom. Those who are working in this building are working to ensure an orderly transition of power. Now it is time for America to unite to come together to reject the violence that we have seen. We are one American people, under God.”

McEnany ended the press briefing without taking any questions.

The havoc and chaos followed a speech near the White House where Trump told supporters that the election was stolen from him and from them and that they should march on the Capitol. Well, the election was in fact stolen from him and he has a right to say it. He wanted people to march to let Congress know that they were irritated about not taking the election theft seriously. The president never told anyone to conduct violence of any kind. He didn’t send out a “dog-whistle” which is what CNN and MSNBC types always like to accuse him of doing, but are really just the fruits of their sick and twisted imaginations.

A Trump supporter, a 14-year female Air Force veteran, Ashli Babbitt, was shot to death by a police officer for crouching inside a window frame where the window was already broken out, looking inside the room. She had no weapon. She wasn’t threatening anyone, and there were multiple cops standing right behind her.

Police announced that three other people died during medical emergencies during the mayhem.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Representative Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) and Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who will be the new Senate Majority Leader, demanded that the Cabinet and Vice President Mike Pence invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office before the official January 20 transition to Joe Biden. Now, why are they saying that? Trump didn’t order violence on the Capitol. On the contrary, he called for peace.

In fact, he called for peace, and Twitter and Facebook deleted his posts.

Trump supporters who had nothing to do with violence yesterday are now having to listen to the fake news in mainstream media pundits and anchors and Democrat politicians lecturing us about political violence. Are you kidding me? The left owns political violence. I had one person today ask me when did the Democrats ever attack the Capitol building?

Well, I have some questions of my own from these people.

The Democrats own political violence. And this is nothing recent. The Democrats have normalized political violence, so forgive us if we don’t want to be lectured by the teachers in this case.

Remember during the Freddie Gray riots in Baltimore when the mayor of Baltimore said on television that she instructed her police to give rioters “space to destroy” thing?

So, liberals, please keep your comments and your virtue signaling to yourselves about political violence, because you’re the masters of it, and you have been for decades.

Rich is syndicated opinion columnist for David Harris Jr. and owner of Maga-Chat.com. He writes about politics, culture, liberty and faith. MAGA-Chat.com, where free speech is still free. JOIN the revolution!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

