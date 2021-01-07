https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/lindsey-graham-harassed-dc-airport-trump-supporters-not-objecting?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump supports swarmed Sen. Lindsey Graham on Friday at an airport in outside Washington, D.C., to harass him for not joining fellow congressional Republicans in objecting to electoral votes that certified Democrat Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, according to The Post and Courier.

About a dozen people at Reagan National Airport shouted at Graham, calling him “traitor” for not backing Trump’s claims of election fraud and illegitimates votes in the 2020 presidential election.

“You knew it was rigged,” one woman shouted at the South Carolina Republican as he kept his head down and walked. “Audit our vote.”

