https://thehill.com/homenews/media/533282-tucker-carlson-trump-recklessly-encouraged-capitol-rioters

Fox News host Tucker CarlsonTucker CarlsonWill a British court’s decision take Assange off the hook permanently? Tulsi Gabbard blasts new House rules on gender neutral language as ‘height of hypocrisy’ Five GOP contenders — other than Trump — for 2024 MORE on Thursday admitted that President Trump Donald TrumpTrump acknowledges end of presidency after Congress certifies Biden win Congress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Third House lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 this week MORE “recklessly encouraged,” the pro-Trump mob that overtook the Capitol on Wednesday, characterizing the incident as a “political protest” that “got out of hand.”

During commentary on his show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the conservative host who has traditionally aligned himself with the sitting president said that Trump bore responsibility for the riots, but continued to aim criticism at Democrats and news outlets for labeling the events as “insurrection” and “domestic terrorism.”

“The Trump protests at the Capitol yesterday is already being used as a pretext for an unprecedented crackdown on civil liberties,” Carlson claimed. “Just in the last several hours we have heard people in positions of power and authority demand that those who support Donald Trump should no longer be allowed to publish books or use the internet or fly on airplanes.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“What happened yesterday, they’re telling us, wasn’t simply that a political protest got out of hand after the president recklessly encouraged it,” he continued, before saying, “that is in fact what happened.”

“But it’s not what they’re saying,” Carlson argued. “Instead they’re calling it domestic terrorism, CNN describes it as an insurrection.”

Tucker Carlson describes the MAGA riot at the Capitol that Trump incited as a “political protest [that] got out of hand after the president recklessly encouraged it” and roundly dismisses calling it “insurrection” or “domestic terrorism.” pic.twitter.com/YfhdVbsncl — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 8, 2021

ADVERTISEMENT

The remarks come as GOP and Democratic lawmakers have called on Trump to take responsibility for Wednesday’s chaos, which saw rioters break through windows and doors of the Capitol and ransack offices.

Police announced Wednesday after many of the rioters dispersed that four people had died in the chaos, including one woman who was shot by a plainclothes Capitol Police officer. The three other fatalities occurred due to “separate medical emergencies.”

Trump, who ahead of the riots Wednesday urged his supporters at a rally on the National Mall to march toward the Capitol and demand lawmakers not certify President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump acknowledges end of presidency after Congress certifies Biden win Congress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Here’s how newspaper front pages across the world looked after mobs stormed the Capitol MORE as the winner, publicly for the first time Thursday said it was time for him to move on from the 2020 election in taped remarks shared on Twitter.

“We have just been through an intense election and emotions are high,” he said. “But now tempers must be cooled and calm restored.

“A new administration will be inaugurated on Jan. 20. My focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power,” he added. “This moment calls for healing and reconciliation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The remarks were Trump’s first acknowledgment of electoral defeat, following weeks of claiming the election was “stolen” and advancing disputed claims of widespread voter fraud.

Members of both parties have gone so far as to argue that Trump should be removed from office with less than two weeks until Biden’s inauguration.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiCongress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Third House lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 this week West Virginia legislator livestreams himself joining mob at Capitol: report MORE (D-Calif.) on Thursday said that if Vice President Pence does not invoke the 25th Amendment, which would force Trump out of office, she would act immediately to impeach him for a second time.

However, multiple news outlets reported Thursday that Pence opposes invoking the 25th Amendment, and both Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerCongress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Cori Bush introduces legislation to sanction, remove all House members who supported election challenges Pelosi and Schumer call on Trump to demand all protesters leave Capitol MORE (D-N.Y.) said Thursday evening that Pence had not returned their call to make the move.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

