If you’re a Trump supporter, chances are you haven’t been watching much FOX News lately, but Tucker Carlson’s opening monologue on Wednesday night is worth checking out.

Carlson emphasized that people need to understand how we arrived at this point, and he defended Trump supporters.

Here’s a partial transcript, via FOX News:

Amid the bombardment of images of what took place at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday, too little time has been spent thinking about why it happened. Anyone who is trying to understand the significance of what’s going on ought to watch video of the last moments of Ashli Babbit, the woman who was shot and killed in the chaos.

Footage, which can easily be found online, shows Babbit standing in a hallway right off the House floor with an American flag tied around her neck. The scene around her is chaotic. People are bumping into each other, yelling, trying to get through the door into the chamber. Suddenly, with no warning, there is gunfire.

You hear a shot and Babbit falls. People in the hallway scream. The camera closes in on her face. Babbit looks stunned. She’s staring straight ahead. You can see that she knows she’s about to die, which she did.

Towards the end he says this:

Millions of Americans sincerely believe the last election was fake. You can dismiss them as crazy. You can call them conspiracy theorists. You can kick them off Twitter. But that won’t change their minds.

Rather than trying to change their minds, to convince them and reassure them that the system is real, that democracy works — which you would do if you cared about the country or the people who live here — our new leaders will try to silence them.

Watch the whole thing below:

Tucker Carlson: “We got to this sad, chaotic day for a reason. It is not your fault. It is their fault.”

pic.twitter.com/279L8mCqtw — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) January 7, 2021

Until our leaders in Washington finally address the concerns of the half of the country that believes the election was stolen, this will not be over.

