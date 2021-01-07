https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/DonaldTrump-Twitch-Snapchat-Capitol/2021/01/07/id/1004689

Twitch and Snapchat have both disabled or suspended President Donald Trump’s accounts following his supporters’ violent riot in the Capitol on Wednesday.

“In light of yesterday’s shocking attack on the Capitol, we have disabled President Trump’s Twitch channel,” a spokesperson for Twitch said in a statement, according to The Verge. “Given the current extraordinary circumstances and the President’s incendiary rhetoric, we believe this is a necessary step to protect our community and prevent Twitch from being used to incite further violence.”

Once Trump leaves office, the company said it will reevaluate his account, which was previously banned for two weeks for “hateful conduct” on a stream in June.

A Snapchat spokesperson confirmed to The Hill that the company has “locked” Trump’s account on their platform.

“We can confirm that earlier on Wednesday we locked President Trump’s Snapchat account,” the spokesperson said.

“We are not currently promoting the President’s content on Snapchat’s Discover platform. We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover,” the company said in a statement last June, when it removed Trump from its Discover feature. “Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality and justice in America.”

