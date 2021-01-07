https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/twitter-bans-president-trump-permanently?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Social media giant Twitter on Friday night permanently banned President Donald Trump from its servers for what it said were violations of the Twitter rules.

The company had earlier in the week temporarily locked Trump out of his account and threatened to make the ban permanent if it deemed Trump a safety threat in the wake of Wednesday’s riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

