Twitter on Friday permanently banned the accounts of Sidney Powell and Michael Flynn, scrubbing the site of two of Donald Trump’s most devoted supporters in the waning weeks of the Trump administration.

Both accounts were cleared out as of late Friday afternoon. A Twitter spokesperson told media that they were removed “in line with [the company’s] policy on Coordinated Harmful Activity.”

“We’ve been clear,” the company told NBC, “that we will take strong enforcement action on behavior that has the potential to lead to offline harm, and given the renewed potential for violence surrounding this type of behavior in the coming days, we will permanently suspend accounts that are solely dedicated to sharing QAnon content.”

The permanent bans come in the same week that Twitter briefly locked President Trump out of his account over claims that he was encouraging violence amid and after the riot at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

