https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/twitter-suspends-lin-wood-patriots-storm-capitol-protest/

Attorney Lin Wood’s Twitter account was suspended on Wednesday evening.

The suspension is only for 12 hours, according to Wood.

“I have been suspended from Twitter for 12 hours. Please let my Twitter Followers know that I am fine. The bad actors may be after the President & his supporters. So be wise, have discernment, & be careful. Pray for our country,” Wood wrote on Parler.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Unarmed Woman Shot and Killed by Capitol Police Identified – 14-Year USAF Veteran (VIDEO)

“I am now posting on Twitter @fightbacklaw until Jack the Commie lifts my suspension tomorrow. Patriots must ALL be prepared to stand tall. Do not seek to do violence but be prepared to defend yourselves & your family. Ignore Pence & Biden. Listen only to President Trump,” Wood wrote later in the evening.

That account is now also suspended by Twitter.

In another post on Parler, Wood wrote “get the firing squads ready. Pence goes FIRST.”

The suspension came as President Donald Trump was also locked out of his account for 12 hours and threatened to be banned permanently.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

