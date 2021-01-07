https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/two-trump-supporters-stabbed-counter-protesters-trump-rally?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Two Trump supporters were stabbed Wednesday as protesters and counter-protesters clashed at a pro-Trump rally in New York, according to news reports.

The victims — a 36-year-old man and a 40-year-old man, according to police — were escorted to Albany Medical Center, where the 40-year-old underwent surgery. Both are expected to survive.

The person who allegedly stabbed the men has been identified as Alexander Contompasis, 37, who allegedly attempted to flee the scene following the incident but was quickly apprehended by New York state troopers.

Two additional counter-protesters were arrested for refusing to leave the park and fighting with state troopers. They were charged with resisting arrest, misdemeanor assault and obstruction of government administration and were given desk appearance tickets. Another counter-protester was charged with menacing for waving a baton and was given a desk appearance ticket as well, according to police.

The Albany incident occurred about an hour before the riots at the U.S. Capitol Building, where some Trump supporters stormed the building to protest election results and delay the certification of Joe Biden as the next president.

