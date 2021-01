https://justthenews.com/government/congress/us-capitol-police-officer-dies-following-injures-during-suffered-during-capitol?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

A U.S. Capitol Police officer has died following injuries during the siege Wednesday on the U.S. Capitol Building, according to authorities.

The police department has identified the officer as Brian D. Sicknick and said he died at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

