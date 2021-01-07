https://justthenews.com/nation/economy/us-lost-140000-jobs-december?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Department of Labor reported Friday morning that nonfarm payrolls decreased by 140,000 for the month of December. That decrease fell below the expectation of economists surveyed by Dow Jones who had predicted a modest gain of 50,000.

The unemployment remained constant at 6.7%.

Since the coronavirus pandemic recovery began, the U.S. economy has recovered about 12.3 million of the 22 million jobs that were lost at the outset of the pandemic 10 months ago.

An increase in virus case numbers in the fall and winter months meant that many politicians began re-imposing restrictions across their jurisdictions, causing jobs in — especially the hospitality industry — to once again disappear. The hospitality industry remains down 3.9 million jobs since last January.

Despite the roughly 121,000 retail jobs added for the holiday shopping season, the December numbers paled in comparison to November, which saw the U.S. economy add 245,000 jobs.

