As Twitchy told you, the young woman who was shot and killed in by Capitol Police during yesterday’s riots has been identified as Ashli Babbitt.

And now that her name is out there, former “Jeopardy!” champ and self-proclaimed “Professional pot-stirrer and opinion-haver” Arthur Chu is ready to share his thoughts and feelings about her death and the Capitol riots:

Ashley Babbitt feeding the worms is one of the few good things that happened as a result of the Capitol “protest” and if you feel the need to mourn her Nazi ass it’ll be easier for both of us if you unfollow me now — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) January 7, 2021

You can probably see where this is going:

When a bullet goes through the fatty tumor a Nazi has in the space where a human being would have a brain, nothing is lost A pile of meat that moved and spoke and acted like a person was made to stop moving, and thus could no longer fool people into thinking it was one of them — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) January 7, 2021

Isn’t leftists automatically labeling everyone who doesn’t agree with them “Nazis” part of how we got here? They called their ideological opponents “Nazis” to justify violence against them, and now they’re acting all shocked and self-righteous over far-Right protesters and rioters who feel justified in their own violence.

A Nazi is the opposite of a person, and therefore our morality to them must be reversed To hate them is to love

To harm them is to heal

To kill them is to bring life — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) January 7, 2021

What the hell.

You should feel less bad than you do about putting down a rabid animal In that case the rabies virus and the host are separate entities, one was the victim of the other A Nazi is the disease — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) January 7, 2021

Regardless of how you may feel about Ashli Babbitt’s role in her own death, we’d like to think that civilized people could at least agree that Arthur Chu’s argument that anyone he decides is a Nazi deserves to be “put down” is seriously messed up.

What is wrong with you? — DroffoJ #NoSafeSpaceForJewHate (@DroffoJ) January 7, 2021

What is this guy’s problem? pic.twitter.com/4EJwBoxDPU — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 7, 2021

Problems. Plural.

Just for clarity, you believe you occupy the moral high ground, do you? — JAG1898 (@jag1898) January 7, 2021

I believe I occupy the surface of the ground and Ashli occupies a hole beneath it — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) January 7, 2021

Don’t be modest, Arthur. You’ve dug quite a lovely little hole for yourself, too.

Wow. This, and you, are disgusting. No matter what perspective you have of yesterday. — its Mdm Doctor to you (@freethinker_ms) January 7, 2021

This is a horrendous thing to say. I am shocked as a leftist, the lack of empathy that has taken over. Someone lost their wife, daughter, sister friend. This was a sociopathic thing to say. Compassion please. — thmmb (@Terrn1981) January 7, 2021

What an inhumane thing to say. Even though she was for sure an antagonist in politics, worldview etc, to basically celebrate her death like you just did, as if she was a ruthless murderer, is sick and disgusting. Signed,

A leftist liberal who hasn’t lost his humanity — Inge Bursell (@iburs17) January 7, 2021

Arthur Chu has clearly lost his humanity. And the irony of him dehumanizing Ashli Babbitt hasn’t escaped our attention.

You’re the subhuman trash here trying to dehumanize people who disagree with you. — Folk 🍀 Devil (@Bjorn2BAlive) January 7, 2021

And the hate comes full circle, as yet another person devolves into what they claim to despise. — Olin Templin (@olintemplin) January 7, 2021

The wokeists have developed a nasty habit of condemning fascism while talking in the lexicon of fascists. But this is the most revolting example I have seen. pic.twitter.com/2bBymnCnyC — Dr. Jane Clare Jones (@janeclarejones) January 7, 2021

Until Arthur Chu decides to celebrate someone else’s death, anyway.

