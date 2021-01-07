https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-capitol-police-dispute-report-that-officer-died-following-protests-in-washington_3648523.html

The U.S. Capitol Police has disputed reports that an officer has died one day after protests in Washington.

“Media reports regarding the death of a United States Capitol Police (USCP) officer are not accurate,” Capitol Police said in a statement to The Epoch Times.

“Although some officers were injured and hospitalized yesterday, no USCP officers have passed away,” the statement continues. “We ask that our officers’ and their families’ privacy be respected at this time. Should a statement become necessary, the Department will issue one at the appropriate time.”

The statement did not identify the officer.

Reports came from CNN and NPR late Thursday citing unnamed sources saying that a U.S. Capitol officer had died. The reports did not identify the officer. NPR later wrote that it had “incorrectly reported the death based on information from a well-placed source.”

White House Press Secretary on Thursday characterized Wednesday’s events as “a group of violent rioters undermining the legitimate first amendment rights of the many thousands who came to peacefully have their voices heard in our nation’s capital.”

“Those who violently besieged our capitol are the opposite of everything that this administration stands for,” she said. “The core value of our administration is the idea that all citizens have the right to live in safety peace and freedom.”

Lawmakers were gathered at the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday for a joint session of Congress to count and certify Electoral College votes for the 2020 presidential election that ultimately certified the vote in favor of former Vice President Joe Biden by the early hours of Thursday despite objections from state legislators.

Large numbers of protesters had amassed in Washington, including around the U.S. Capitol, calling for investigations to ensure election integrity. President Donald Trump had called for his supporters to come to Washington for a planned protest.

Proceedings in the chambers to debate whether to reject a slate of Electoral College votes for Arizona were interrupted in the afternoon when rioters and protesters stormed the U.S. Capitol. It is unclear who instigated the breach of the building, which occurred around 2:15 p.m. Officials declared around 6 p.m. that the Capitol building had been secured.

Michael Sherwin, acting U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, said that 55 cases had lead to charges within 36 hours, related mostly to the breach of the building.

Four people were confirmed dead on Capitol grounds late Wednesday, among whom was a woman who died after being shot inside the Capitol building.

“We grieve for the loss of life and those injured and we hold them in our prayers and close to our hearts at this time,” McEnany said at a press conference. “We thank our valiant law enforcement officers who are true American heroes.”

