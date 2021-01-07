https://www.theepochtimes.com/us-capitol-police-investigating-killing-of-ashli-babbitt-family-speaks-out_3647802.html

The U.S. Capitol Police said it is investigating the killing of a woman who entered the U.S. Capitol building on Wednesday during a session of Congress.

“These individuals actively attacked United States Capitol Police Officers and other uniformed law enforcement officers with metal pipes, discharged chemical irritants, and took up other weapons against our officers. They were determined to enter into the Capitol Building by causing great damage,” the police force’s chief, Steven Sund, said on Thursday in a news release.

The news release noted that as the mobs of protesters “were forcing their way toward the House Chamber where Members of Congress were sheltering in place, a sworn USCP employee discharged their service weapon, striking an adult female.”

The female was later identified as Ashli Babbitt, a U.S. Air Force veteran, Sund said.

Medical assistance was given to Babbitt before she was taken to the hospital, he said. Babbitt was later pronounced dead.

The U.S. Capitol Police employee was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into the matter.

Babbitt’s family members said they are seeking answers about what happened.

“No one has contacted us,” a family member told the San Diego Union-Tribune. “No official person has gotten back to us despite the many phone calls.”

Babbitt’s ex-husband, Timothy McEntee, stated that she was “a wonderful woman with a big heart and a strong mind,” according to the Washington Examiner. “I am in a state of shock and feel absolutely terrible for her family,” McEntee said. “She loved America with all her heart. It’s truly a sad day.”

McEntee, who was married to her for 14 years, said they served in the U.S. Air Force together.

“[I] immediately knew it was her but was unaware she was in town, so I initially had doubts because she lives in California,” McEntee remarked. “But [I] reached out to a friend, and he said she was in town for the rally.”

In the statement, Sund said the breach of the Capitol by protesters was unprecedented.

“The violent attack on the U.S. Capitol was unlike any I have ever experienced in my 30 years in law enforcement here in Washington, D.C.,” Sund said. “Maintaining public safety in an open environment—specifically for First Amendment activities—has long been a challenge. The USCP had a robust plan established to address anticipated First Amendment activities. But make no mistake—these mass riots were not First Amendment activities; they were criminal riotous behavior. The actions of the USCP officers were heroic given the situation they faced, and I continue to have tremendous respect in the professionalism and dedication of the women and men of the United States Capitol Police.”

