Vice President Mike Pence is opposed to using the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from power.

After violent riots swept through the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Democrats and some Republicans have called for Trump administration officials to invoke the 25th amendment, which would strip Trump of power and make Pence the president for the remainder of the president’s term, which ends at noon on Jan. 20.

But according to reports from Business Insider and the New York Times, Pence won’t do so.

Just The News on Thursday reported a member of Trump’s cabinet confirmed the cabinet has no plans to invoke the 25th Amendment and strip him of presidential powers early.

“We’re not doing it,” said a cabinet secretary, who commented anonymously due to the sensitive nature of the topic

Many congressional Democrats and GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois have called for Trump to be removed prior to Joe Biden’s Jan. 20 inauguration.

Under the 25th Amendment, ratified in 1967 following President John F. Kennedy’s assassination, the vice president, together with a majority of cabinet members, may declare a president “unable to discharge the powers and duties” of the presidency, resulting in the vice president immediately becoming acting president.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday joined fellow Senate Democratic leader Charles E. Schumer in calling on Vice President Mike Pence to act, saying Trump “invited an armed insurrection against the United States of America” following deadly riots in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

“If the vice president and cabinet do not act, the Congress may be prepared to move forward with impeachment,” Pelosi said. “If he wants to be unique and be doubly impeached, that’s kind of up to him and his cabinet as to whether he should stay in office.”

However, Pelosi “can’t call for the 25th amendment,” the Trump cabinet member pointed out. “The 25th Amendment is called for by the vice president and the cabinet. It has nothing to do with the speaker of the House.”

