Video has surfaced of Capitol police removing barriers holding back Trump supporters yesterday which allowed them to enter the Capitol.
What really went on yesterday? Video has surfaced of Capitol police allowing protesters into the Capitol Building:
It’s unclear if the barriers that were moved by police cordoned off a restricted area of the Capitol grounds themselves, which was intended to be inaccessible to protestors.
It is unclear if this was the policy around the Capitol building but it does appear that at one location manned by the police, the police removed the barriers and allowed Trump supporters into the capital.