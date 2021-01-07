https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/4883214/

In a video message posted Thursday evening on Twitter, President Trump condemned “the heinous attack” on the U.S. Capitol and vowed to assist in an orderly transition to a Joe Biden administration while promising his supporters that “our incredible journey is only just beginning.”

Amid Democrat calls for invoking the 25th Amendment and impeachment, Trump said he was “outraged by the violence and lawlessness and mayhem” at the Capitol on Wednesday.

He noted he deployed the National Guard and law enforcement to “secure the building and expel the intruders.”

“America is and must always be a nation of law and order,” he said.

Trump said the infiltrators have “defiled the seat of American democracy.” To those who engaged in acts of violence and destruction, he said, “You do not represent our country.”

“To those who broke the law, you will pay,” he vowed.

Emotions are high after the election, the president said, but “tempers must be cooled and calm restored.”

Shortly after Biden’s election was certified in the early morning hours Thursday, a White House spokesman issued a statement from Trump saying, “Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”

In his video statement Thursday night, Trump said his campaign “pursued every legal avenue to contest the election results.”

“My only goal was to ensure the integrity of the vote,” he said.

The president called for reform of election laws to “verify the identity and eligibility of all voters and to ensure faith and conference in all future elections.”

Trump said that with the cerification of Biden’s election, his “focus now turns to ensuring a smooth and orderly and seemless transition of power.”

“This moment calls for healing and reconciliation,” he said.

“To the citizens of our country, serving as your president has been the honor of my lifetime,” he said.

“And to all of my wonderful supporters,” Trump concluded, “I know you are disappointed, but I also want you to know that our incredible journey is only just beginning.”

See the message:

