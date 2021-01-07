https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/video-trump-supporters-stop-antifa-breaking-windows-capitol/

Videos taken of Trump supporters gathered at the West Front of the Capitol during Wednesday’s protest show that they stopped a person whom they believed to be an Antifa thug who was trying to break windows in the Capitol. In one of the videos, Trump supporters can be heard calling out, “Don’t break the window!” “No Antifa! No Antifa!” as several Trump supporters intervened and stopped the attack by someone dressed and acting like Antifa but with a Trump sticker on the back of their helmet.

A second video taken from a closer position shows the ‘Antifa’ thug again beating on the window with a baton, weakening the glass, as Trump supporters loudly boo and call out, “Antifa! Antifa!”. A Trump supporter wearing a red MAGA hat grabs the ‘Antifa’ thug and forcibly shoves the thug away from the window as the crowd cheers.

Violence by Antifa on the south side where Trump supporters were told to March to. Supporters stopped the breakage but he started again later. MSM keeps saying it’s Trump https://t.co/0EIewoCwxb’s not. pic.twitter.com/eYLD3FlKiG — Emma Right (@emmbeliever) January 7, 2021

Stop listening to MSM lies. I was there in DC. Antifa started to break windows but stops by Trump supporters. pic.twitter.com/4KN2EueEJ9 — Emma Right (@emmbeliever) January 7, 2021

