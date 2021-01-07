https://bigleaguepolitics.com/vile-new-camera-angle-shows-how-ashli-babbit-was-viciously-executed-by-law-enforcement-at-capitol-protest/

A video is going viral showing how patriotic Trump supporter Ashli Babbit was executed by law enforcement, being gunned down while peacefully protesting inside the Capitol.

The clip shows an officer gunning down Babbit while she was demonstrating against the vote steal. She was one of the individuals who occupied the Capitol, in similar fashion as leftist protests that were widely celebrated in recent years.

It can be seen here:

Many so-called conservatives and Republicans have called for executions of Trump supporters by police due to their activity in the Capitol, and they got their wish with the cold blooded murder of Babbit, a patriotic Air Force veteran who by all accounts was an exemplary citizen:

“Conservative” Erick Erickson calls on police to shoot Trump supporters… pic.twitter.com/5cfpSLSHfh — Jewhadi™ (@JewhadiTM) January 6, 2021

“Maybe She Was Doing Terrible Things and Deserved to be Shot” – WOW: CPAC’s Matt Schlapp Suggests Unarmed 16-Year-Old Trump Supporter Deserved to be Shot (VIDEO) @mschlapp @CPAC @CassandraRules via @gatewaypundit https://t.co/1B5IBhrHR8 — Jim Hoft (@gatewaypundit) January 7, 2021

Shame on you #TuckerCarlsonTonight for trying to compare BLM protestors burning stores to the rioters who literally stormed the Capitol today and disrupted our democratic process. It is not the same. Shame. On You. — Sara K🇳🇴🇺🇸 (@SaraKMagee) January 7, 2021

One man who is sure to be happy about Babbit’s execution is Vice President Mike Pence, who rubber-stamped the vote steal early Thursday morning. President Trump has since acquiesced to the fraud and stood down to allow the coronation of Biden, which some of his most dedicated supporters are still refusing to accept.

Big League Politics has reported on how Pence even congratulated Capitol police following the gruesome execution of Babbit:

Vice President Mike Pence wrote a tweet praising the Capitol police after they shot a patriotic young woman dead for exercising her 1st Amendment rights. “Thank you to the incredible Capitol Hill Police Officers and every Law Enforcement Officer for keeping us safe today. Thanks to your service, the Capitol was secured and we are truly grateful,” he wrote… Big League Politics reported on the shooting death of Ashli Babbit, an Air Force veteran who was gunned down by a cop on Wednesday… Pence also fought a major electoral fraud lawsuit filed by Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) that would have empowered the vice president to reject the pro-Biden fraud electors. “A suit to establish that the Vice President has discretion over the count, filed against the Vice President, is a walking legal contradiction,” a Department of Justice lawyer representing Pence wrote in a filing. Pence and the Democrats were ultimately successful in getting the lawsuit dismissed. In an age of unparalleled deceit, Pence may be the worst betrayer of all.

The globalist elite are not just happy with taking away your rights and turning you into a glorified peasant. They want you dead if you do not fully comply with their regime of Orwellian tyranny.

