Former First Lady and wannabe tyrant Michelle Obama called on tech companies to permanently ban President Trump from their platforms.

Obama’s statement comes as all tech giants have worked in unison to lock out President Trump from his social media accounts following Wednesday’s chaos at the US Capitol.

Michelle Obama blamed Trump and his supporters for the chaos at the US Capitol yesterday.

Obama said that Trump supporters were treated with kid gloves because they are white and had the protesters yesterday been black they would have been treated with brute force.

Perhaps Ashli Babbit, the unarmed woman who was shot and killed by the Capitol Police yesterday isn’t a concern for Michelle Obama.

“The day was a fulfillment of the wishes of an infantile and unpatriotic president who can’t handle the truth of his own failures,” she said.

Obama called for President Trump to be permanently banned from all online platforms “to prevent their technology from being used by the nation’s leaders to fuel insurrection.”

“Now is the time for Silicon Valley companies to stop enabling this monstrous behavior — and go even further than they have already by permanently banning this man from their platforms…”

Read Michelle Obama’s full statement:

JUST IN: Former first lady Michelle Obama calls on tech companies to permanently ban President Trump from their platforms and put policies in place “to prevent their technology from being used by the nation’s leaders to fuel insurrection.” pic.twitter.com/QLR7h2M1rF — NBC News (@NBCNews) January 7, 2021

