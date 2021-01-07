https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/533284-warren-claps-back-at-devos-following-resignation-announcement-good-riddance

Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth WarrenWashington state neighbors underscore internal Democratic tensions David Sirota: Democrats gave away leverage in forcing vote on ,000 checks 2020: A year in photos MORE (D-Mass.) tweeted a scathing send-off for Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Betsy DeVosDeVos makes final pitch for school choice in letter to Congress Blackwater guard defends actions following Trump pardon, saying, ‘I’m just confident in how I acted’: AP Trump’s pardons complete the wrongs of ‘Blackwater’ MORE, who tendered her resignation Thursday evening, calling her “the worst Secretary of Education ever.”

“Betsy DeVos has never done her job to help America’s students. It doesn’t surprise me one bit that she’d rather quit than do her job to help invoke the 25th Amendment,” Warren wrote. “Good riddance, Betsy. You were the worst Secretary of Education ever.”

Betsy DeVos has never done her job to help America’s students. It doesn’t surprise me one bit that she’d rather quit than do her job to help invoke the 25th Amendment. Good riddance, Betsy. You were the worst Secretary of Education ever. https://t.co/im1IgGQVSp — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) January 8, 2021

DeVos is the second Trump cabinet member to resign following the storming of the Capitol carried out by pro-Trump rioters on Wednesday. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao Elaine ChaoWhite House aides head for exits after chaos at Capitol Trump selects Hicks, Bondi, Grenell and other allies for positions Trump to name Giuliani’s son to role on Holocaust Memorial Council MORE tendered her resignation on Thursday, as well.

In her resignation letter, DeVos directly cited the Capitol breach as reason for her resignation and blamed President Trump Donald TrumpTrump acknowledges end of presidency after Congress certifies Biden win Congress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Third House lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 this week MORE‘s “rhetoric” for making the situation worse.

“Impressionable children are watching all of this and they are learning from us,” she continued. “I believe we each have a moral obligation to exercise good judgement and model the behavior we hope they would emulate. They must know from us that America is greater than what transpired yesterday.”

“To that end, today I resign from my position effective Friday, January 8, in support of the oath I took to our Constitution, our people, and our freedoms,” she added.

Several Democratic lawmakers voiced their support for removing Trump from office Wednesday evening. Many called on Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment. Pence would need the majority of the cabinet to support the decision in order for the move to happen.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiCongress affirms Biden win after rioters terrorize Capitol Third House lawmaker tests positive for COVID-19 this week West Virginia legislator livestreams himself joining mob at Capitol: report MORE (D-Calif.) said on Thursday that if Pence did not invoke the 25th Amendment, she would move to impeach Trump a second time, which would likely be moot considering his term ends in less than two weeks. Multiple reports on Thursday indicated that Pence was not in favor of removing Trump from office

