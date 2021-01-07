https://www.wnd.com/2021/01/watch-farah-fire-elizabeth-farah-2/
You’re invited to join WND co-founder Elizabeth Farah in “Farah on Fire” at this link.
“I was in DC with my husband. I saw what happened, many people did. I spoke to people who observed Antifa coordination of ‘their’ part in the rally. Crazy! We’ll talk about those and look at video. Most importantly, where do we go from here?”
CLICK HERE TO WATCH “FARAH ON FIRE.”
