http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/I_orV8FvSXQ/

Warriors forward Draymond Green denounced the protesters at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday as “terrorists,” and contrasted the way the Capitol Police reacted to them with what he perceived to be the far more harsh reaction that Black Lives Matter supporters received over the summer.

Speaking to reporters after Golden State’s loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, Green coupled Wednesday’s incident with the decision not to prosecute the officer involved in the shooting of Jacob Blake, and said they represented a “slap in the face” and a “f*ck you” to “every black person in America.” (NSFW):

Draymond Green says it was baffling to see law enforcement stand by as domestic terrorists stormed the Capitol, while they attacked peaceful BLM protesters on those same steps. He says it was a big f*** you to every black person in America. (Warning graphic language) @kron4news pic.twitter.com/izCZzwc0ww — Kylen Mills (@KylenMills) January 7, 2021

Green then went on to say the reaction of the Capitol Police showed how the “policing system is built against black and brown people.” He also said those involved in the protests were not in fact protesters, but “terrorists.”

“They’re not fucking protesters, they fucking terrorists.” -Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/SYpQqDWZdV — Sam Hustis (@SamHustis) January 7, 2021

Green has been an outspoken supporter of Black Lives Matter and never one to shy away from bringing race into various issues. In February of 2017, Green said on his podcast that Knicks Owner James Dolan’s dispute with former player Charles Oakley showed that Dolan had a “slave mentality.” Green was also a member of the Warriors championship teams that refused to visit President Trump at the White House.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

