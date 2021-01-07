https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2021/01/07/we-may-have-cured-the-flu/
RUSH: I was talking about the flu earlier. I think that it’s worth noting here that we may have cured it. We may have cured the flu. Well, let me ‘splain what I mean. At this time in 2019, two years ago, the Centers for Disease Control reported 7,703 positive flu tests. Today, yesterday, whatever… No, I’m talking about in 2020. So I guess that would be one year.
The number’s 36, or is this 2021? Maybe it’s 2021. At any rate, we’ve gone from 7,703 positive flu tests to 36 flu tests in either one or two years. That sounds like a cure to me. Why you think that is? What could possibly be the explanation for this? Have you heard of a new flu vaccine? Have you seen people lining up to get their flu shots and vaccines in record numbers?
Have you seen any news reports about the new successful treatment for the flu? Look, there’s no greater student of, quote-unquote, “the news” than I am. Even when there isn’t any news anymore, I know where to go to find the news, and I’m telling you, until the CDC announced this, I hadn’t seen anything like it. There’s even a little blurb here.
“CDC reports record low positive flu tests as coronavirus cases surge nationwide, the flu has seen a remarkable dip. Reported cases of influenza reached record lows.” It’s in the Washington Examiner. It’s a miracle. We’ve cured the infections called the flu! They’ve been plaguing mankind for hundreds of years. Did COVID do it? Maybe so. Maybe so.