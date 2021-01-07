https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/07/wh-reporter-yamiche-alcindor-notes-low-number-of-capitol-arrests-compared-to-peaceful-ferguson-protesters/

The FBI is asking for help in identifying people who stormed and entered the U.S. Capitol building yesterday:

The FBI is seeking to identify individuals instigating violence in Washington, D.C. We are accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting or violence in and around the U.S. Capitol on January 6. If you have information, visit https://t.co/buMd8vYXzH. — FBI (@FBI) January 7, 2021

It’s safe to assume many more arrests will happen, but White House reporter Yamiche Alcindor compared the number of arrests as of yesterday evening to those in Ferguson, Missouri in the summer of 2014:

Law enforcement arrested 15 people today in D.C, according to NBC. 15. People were being arrested by the hundreds in Ferguson for peacefully protesting the killing of an unarmed black teenager. https://t.co/8iZp4KJyfD — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) January 7, 2021

The word “peacefully” deserves to be in quotes…

As I have noted and will continue to note, Yamiche Alcindor is not a journalist. pic.twitter.com/dwjBgiH6ki — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) January 7, 2021

Burning the city to the ground is “peaceful protesting” — Steve (@sjbftmlsc) January 7, 2021

Your are massively deluded or a pathological liar if you think what happened in Ferguson was peaceful.

Despicable. — Select O Speed (@SelectSpeed) January 7, 2021

Worth noting there were 321 arrests in the Ferguson protests, over 26 days. That’s just over 13 a day. — Space Force Commander Harambe (@JimboSlice_32) January 7, 2021

It’s also worth noting that there have now been several dozen arrests for the U.S. Capitol breach:

There have been 68 arrests related to the storming of the Capitol. Acting police chief says just one person in that group is from Washington D.C. Everyone else from elsewhere. — Katie Simpson (@CBCKatie) January 7, 2021

But many in the media now have their talking points and they won’t stray from them.

