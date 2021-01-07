https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2021/01/07/wh-reporter-yamiche-alcindor-notes-low-number-of-capitol-arrests-compared-to-peaceful-ferguson-protesters/

The FBI is asking for help in identifying people who stormed and entered the U.S. Capitol building yesterday:

It’s safe to assume many more arrests will happen, but White House reporter Yamiche Alcindor compared the number of arrests as of yesterday evening to those in Ferguson, Missouri in the summer of 2014:

The word “peacefully” deserves to be in quotes…

It’s also worth noting that there have now been several dozen arrests for the U.S. Capitol breach:

But many in the media now have their talking points and they won’t stray from them.

