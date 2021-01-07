https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/going-another-video-surfaces-capitol-police-leading-protesters-washington-capitol/

Capitol police yesterday appeared to entice Trump supporters into the Capitol Building and even lead them inside.

We’ve already shown video of Capitol police removing barriers outside and allowing Trump protesters and others into the US Capitol yesterday.

Another video has surfaced showing a policeman in the Capital basically leading protesters into the Capitol:

Mayor Bowser, DC Police & Antifa were all in on the Infiltration of Trump Supporters & DC Police showed Antifa the way into the Capitol Building pic.twitter.com/Mczzj0Y8zS — ROCK N’ POLITICS (@RockNPolitics) January 7, 2021

The reason this is suspect is because why would this surface at all? The video looks like a policeman in the Capitol was actually leading the protesters. He doesn’t appeared frightened for his life.

This looks like a production – who filmed this?

