https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/01/wow-simon-schuster-cancels-josh-hawley-book-contract-violence-breaks-capitol-hill-fault/

Simon and Schuster canceled Senator josh Hawley’s book on Thursday.

The book publishing company is banning books!

The publishing company tried to tie Hawley to the violence on Capitol Hill.

Of course, Senator Hawley had NOTHING TO DO with the violence.

TRENDING: BREAKING: President Trump Releases Video Message From White House

NBC News reported:

Publisher Simon & Schuster announced Thursday that it is shelving Republican Sen. Josh Hawley’s book in the wake of hundreds of pro-Trump rioters swarming the U.S. Capitol, which resulted in four deaths and dozens of arrests. The publisher called the events “disturbing” and a “deadly insurrection.” “We did not come to this decision lightly,” the statement said. “As a publisher it will always be our mission to amplify a variety of voices and viewpoints: at the same time we take seriously our larger public responsibility as citizens, and cannot support Senator Hawley after his role in what became a dangerous threat to our democracy and freedom.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

