The Washington Times reported yesterday that XRVision reported that they confirmed Antifa was in the Capitol yesterday, however, XRVision claims this is not true. They never spoke with a military officer and they never confirmed individuals in the Capitol were Antifa members.

Yesterday it was all over the news that XRVision had claimed that there were members of Antifa in the Capitol. This was first reported at the Washington Times.

The Washington times shared:

Trump supporters say that Antifa members disguised as one of them infiltrated the protesters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. A retired military officer told The Washington Times that the firm XRVision used its software to do facial recognition of protesters and matched two Philadelphia Antifa members to two men inside the Senate. The source provided the photo match to The Times. One has a tattoo that indicates he is a Stalinist sympathizer. Many Antifa members promote anarchy through violence and want the end of America in favor of a Stalinist-state. “No more USA at all” is a protest chant. XRVision also has identified another man who, while not known to have Antifa links, is someone who shows up at climate and Black Lives Matter protests in the West.

A representative of XRVision shared with us that they never spoke with a retired military officer about the events yesterday in the Capitol and to date have not tied individuals in Capitol to Antifa.

XRVision provided to us information that two members in the capital, who appear to be alluded to in the above Times report as Antifa members, are not Antifa but are rather tied to the Skinheads and the National Socialist Movement.

This begs many questions. How did these people get in the Capitol Building? Why were they there? Were they paid for being there? Were they there to tie the Trump Administration to the Skinheads? Why did they take their picture when in the Capitol?

Another individual in the pictures is an Arizona actor and singer. He has been seen at BLM events carrying a QAnon poster.

So who is this source alluded to by the Washington Times that accused ‘facial recognition’ company XRVision of identifying Antifa in the Capitol? And how come they never published the alleged images given to them by the “retired military officer”?

The left is going after anyone and any entity that is effective in pointing out their lies. This is why they go after us and XRVision.

We contacted The Washington Times this morning.

