Two hundred and thirty-eight lawmakers are calling to impeach President Trump following the Wednesday riots at the U.S. Capitol, according to the latest tally on Friday morning.

The number of lawmakers calling for President Trump’s impeachment is growing, with House Democrats drafting articles of impeachment which conclude that the president effectively exists as a “threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution.”

“President Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any sort of office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States,” the articles state, accusing Trump of inciting the riots that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, resulting in evacuations, lockdowns, and fatalities — including one police officer.

Two-hundred members of the House of Representatives back the calls to impeach Trump — all Democrats and one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

According to CNN’s running tally, the other House members include:

No Senate Republicans are calling for Trump’s impeachment and removal, but 38 Democrat senators have. Those include:

  1. Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York
  2. Sen. Pat Murray of Washington
  3. Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii
  4. Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon
  5. Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio
  6. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon
  7. Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania
  8. Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland
  9. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia
  10. Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont
  11. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
  12. Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut
  13. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island
  14. Sen. Alex Padilla of California
  15. Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia
  16. Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii
  17. Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland
  18. Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware
  19. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware
  20. Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington
  21. Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts
  22. Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan
  23. Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois
  24. Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
  25. Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut
  26. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois
  27. Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado
  28. Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan
  29. Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota
  30. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin
  31. Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire
  32. Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire
  33. Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
  34. Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico
  35. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York
  36. Sen. Angus King of Maine
  37. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California
  38. Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Thursday that the House is prepared to move forward with impeachment in the event of Vice President Mike Pence or the Cabinet failing to act.

“Yesterday, the president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America,” she said.

Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark (D-MA) said on Friday that an impeachment vote could reach the House floor as soon as next week.

