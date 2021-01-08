http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/u5BIi_RMfVM/
Two hundred and thirty-eight lawmakers are calling to impeach President Trump following the Wednesday riots at the U.S. Capitol, according to the latest tally on Friday morning.
The number of lawmakers calling for President Trump’s impeachment is growing, with House Democrats drafting articles of impeachment which conclude that the president effectively exists as a “threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution.”
“President Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any sort of office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States,” the articles state, accusing Trump of inciting the riots that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, resulting in evacuations, lockdowns, and fatalities — including one police officer.
Two-hundred members of the House of Representatives back the calls to impeach Trump — all Democrats and one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).
According to CNN’s running tally, the other House members include:
No Senate Republicans are calling for Trump’s impeachment and removal, but 38 Democrat senators have. Those include:
- Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York
- Sen. Pat Murray of Washington
- Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii
- Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon
- Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio
- Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon
- Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania
- Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland
- Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia
- Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts
- Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut
- Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island
- Sen. Alex Padilla of California
- Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia
- Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii
- Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland
- Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware
- Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware
- Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington
- Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts
- Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan
- Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois
- Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont
- Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut
- Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois
- Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado
- Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan
- Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota
- Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin
- Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire
- Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire
- Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey
- Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York
- Sen. Angus King of Maine
- Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California
- Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Thursday that the House is prepared to move forward with impeachment in the event of Vice President Mike Pence or the Cabinet failing to act.
“Yesterday, the president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America,” she said.
Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark (D-MA) said on Friday that an impeachment vote could reach the House floor as soon as next week.