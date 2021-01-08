http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/u5BIi_RMfVM/

Two hundred and thirty-eight lawmakers are calling to impeach President Trump following the Wednesday riots at the U.S. Capitol, according to the latest tally on Friday morning.

The number of lawmakers calling for President Trump’s impeachment is growing, with House Democrats drafting articles of impeachment which conclude that the president effectively exists as a “threat to national security, democracy, and the Constitution.”

“President Trump thus warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any sort of office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States,” the articles state, accusing Trump of inciting the riots that occurred at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, resulting in evacuations, lockdowns, and fatalities — including one police officer.

Two-hundred members of the House of Representatives back the calls to impeach Trump — all Democrats and one Republican, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL).

According to CNN’s running tally, the other House members include:

No Senate Republicans are calling for Trump’s impeachment and removal, but 38 Democrat senators have. Those include:

Sen. Chuck Schumer of New York Sen. Pat Murray of Washington Sen. Mazie Hirono of Hawaii Sen. Jeff Merkley of Oregon Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania Sen. Chris Van Hollen of Maryland Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts Sen. Chris Murphy of Connecticut Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode Island Sen. Alex Padilla of California Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland Sen. Tom Carper of Delaware Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware Sen. Maria Cantwell of Washington Sen. Ed Markey of Massachusetts Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois Sen. Michael Bennet of Colorado Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan Sen. Tina Smith of Minnesota Sen. Tammy Baldwin of Wisconsin Sen. Jeanne Shaheen of New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey Sen. Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York Sen. Angus King of Maine Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California Sen. John Hickenlooper of Colorado

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) said on Thursday that the House is prepared to move forward with impeachment in the event of Vice President Mike Pence or the Cabinet failing to act.

“Yesterday, the president of the United States incited an armed insurrection against America,” she said.

Assistant House Speaker Katherine Clark (D-MA) said on Friday that an impeachment vote could reach the House floor as soon as next week.

