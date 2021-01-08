https://thefederalist.com/2021/01/08/abortion-supporters-are-no-longer-lying-about-their-cruelty/

It used to be a well-worn talking point that abortion was a necessary tragedy, certainly not something to celebrate. That appears to have changed, and dramatically.

Say what you will about their sincerity when the “safe, legal, and rare” crowd said it, but at least it was a glimmer of humility and recognition of what abortion produces: a dead child and unspeakable pain for the mother that never truly goes away. That has all changed.

This was demonstrated just days after Christmas in an interview the Washington Post conducted with Alexis McGill Johnson, president of Planned Parenthood. The Post tried to downplay the organization’s reputation as the record-breaking, single largest abortion provider in America by asking McGill Johnson to confirm that abortion is merely “a very small part” of what Planned Parenthood does.

The abortion leader would have none of it, however, objecting, “I think when we say, ‘It’s a small part of what we do,’ what we’re doing is stigmatizing it,” adding, “We are a proud abortion provider” because “abortion is health care.” That, of course, is the current talking point. “Necessary evil” stigmatized abortion too. The abortion crowd is done with all that.

This shift was also tragically exemplified last week when Argentina became the first large Latin American nation to legalize abortion for any reason. Mexico, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Chile will soon follow Argentina’s lead. The abortion lobby knows this and the wild celebration at the news was as chilling as it was euphoric.







What is it exactly that these young people think they are cheering? Do they not appreciate that the so-called “right to choose” always comes at the life of a child? Or do they understand that all too well?

It’s bone-chilling, utterly macabre, and reminiscent of what took place in January 2019 when the New York State Senate legalized abortion up to the moment of birth to celebratory cheers throughout the statehouse and Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for One World Trade Center to be joyously illuminated in pink.

This is the soul of international abortion politics now and it is a U.S. export of Planned Parenthood. Argentina’s many pro-life politicians report the international money and financial pressures at play to sway their colleagues in a pro-abortion direction there was deafening.

But other equally disturbing images have emerged from the abortion camp’s latest victory. It comes from an Argentinian television news show where Viviana Canosa, Argentina News 9’s main anchor, relays the story. The image itself needs no translation. It tells you more than you want to know about the utter soullessness of abortion politics.







Canosa was doing a segment on a significant pro-life rally in Buenos Aires, the Festival of Two Lives, leading up to their abortion vote in the Senate last week. She explains:

I want to share with you — especially you politicians who weren’t there — that it was thrilling. I want to tell you that there were many young people there. There were many humble people there, both humble of spirit and humble in economic status. It was beautiful.

She then adds, “But I want to jump into this with the photo of this young girl. There she is.”

She clarifies this photo was taken, not at the pro-life gathering where babies and their mothers were celebrated, but at the “Green Diaper March” where abortion advocates dressed in green, waving green triangle diapers, as seen in the first video above. A young girl, perhaps 10 years old, stands with her foot firmly on the back of a face-down baby doll.

No one seems alarmed. Yet imagine the outrage if that doll had been a puppy.

This news anchor provided a beautiful reflection on the picture from a strong woman’s perspective. Canosa describes what came to her mind when she saw this picture of this young girl was what she would have been dreaming about at that time in her life. She expounds:

You know, we didn’t know if we would be mothers or wanted to be mothers, but we used to play with dolls. We put them to bed, we gave them something to eat and cared for them. We role-played mom & dad with our girl friends: ‘Hey can you keep care of my baby? I’m going off to work!’ That was our childhood. And this photo is disturbing to me. It is the antithesis of what I experienced in the [pro-life] March of Two Lives this weekend.

Then, in a very poignant moment, Canosa the newscaster, as a woman and mother, responds directly to the little girl and her caregivers:

If I could, I’d run to this girl to sweep her up and hug her and hold her to my chest and give her a huge hug. This doesn’t correspond to her nature. There’s nothing in a girl’s heart that would make her do this. Something’s wrong here. That girl must have parents, grandparents … and I ask of you, ‘Please care for this girl!’ I ask you as a mother.

Canosa so beautifully isolates what should be obvious here, which is, unfortunately, not so obvious today. Where did those women in that first video learn that a new law allowing you to end your child’s life is something to cheer about as if you were at some teen-idol concert? That crowd would not cheer that wildly had the eradication of cancer from the planet just been announced.

Something is deeply wrong there with such callousness. And it puts that little girl’s blind and horrific actions in total perspective. Where did this little girl learn this behavior? Who and what taught her that was a virtuous thing to do? She certainly didn’t dream it up on her own. She imbibed it from the adults around her. This should horrify even the most ardent pro-abortion advocate.

As the anchor says, such an action is not in any little girl’s nature, but contrary to all nature. Indeed, such things must be taught, as everything in her female body is naturally directed toward life, protection, and care. That is what makes this image so startling. It presents this fact in stunning, real-life fashion over and against the otherwise innocence of childhood.

Did anyone at that rally correct the girl? Someone brought that doll to the march that day, but for what purpose? It perfectly demonstrates the truth of Leonard Cohen’s prophetically dark song “The Future,” in which he sings,

Destroy another fetus now

We don’t like children anyhow

I’ve seen the future, baby: It is murder

It’s worth asking how the pro-abortion movement in the United States and abroad has become so inhumanely cruel. The darker truth, however, is that it may simply be shedding its false veneer to reveal the evil that was always there.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

