https://www.oann.com/additional-security-measures-implemented-after-capitol-hill-protest/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=additional-security-measures-implemented-after-capitol-hill-protest

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:05 AM PT – Friday, January 8, 2021

The National Guard and other law enforcement agencies have taken additional security measures to protect the Capitol Building as protesters continue to gather in Washington, D.C.

On Thursday morning, Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser lifted the curfew imposed following events at the Capitol, but maintained the curfew could be re-imposed at any time in the next 15 days.

I have issued Mayor’s Order 2021-003, extending the public emergency declared earlier today for a total of 15 days, until and unless provided for by further Mayoral Order. — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) January 7, 2021

In response to the calamitous events on Wednesday, Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy announced that a “7 foot unscalable fence” is being erected around the entire Capitol grounds and will be in place for at least the next 30 days.

Additionally, many airports are increasing the amount of security following the events on Capitol Hill. Airlines have said they will work with law enforcement to identify those who participated in breaching the Capitol.

Some of Thursday’s protesters commented on the incident that unfolded the day before, noting “it was blown out of proportion.” Many demonstrators suggested the people who stormed the Capitol were frustrated with their voices not being heard by lawmakers in Congress, who refused to take allegations of voter fraud seriously.

Meanwhile, more than 6,000 National Guard troops are being deployed to Washington, D.C. this weekend ahead of the January 20 inauguration.

This comes as nearby states, including Maryland, New Jersey and New York sent more than 1,000 members of their states’ National Guard to help secure the Capitol. Many of the troops have been authorized to remain in the Capitol for up to two weeks to assist with maintaining the security of the city and the mall.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

