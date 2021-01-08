https://thelibertyloft.com/activists-use-capitol-events-as-argument-to-abolish-the-police/

Washington, DC — As the events at the Nation’s Capitol are fresh on everyone’s mind, activists are using them to renew calls to abolish the police.

Melina Abdullah, a leader in the Black Lives Matter organization, has said that the events in DC were a white supremacist coup attempt. She continued that police supported the white supremacists and enabled a violent siege on the Capitol.

No Title Yesterday’s attempted white-supremacist coup is yet another reason to #AbolishThePolice. Police didn’t just “not do their jobs.” They supported and actively enabled terrorists and took part in a violent siege on the U.S. Capitol. This is who they are. They cannot be reformed.

Abdullah argues that police are white supremacists by nature, that are simply beyond reforming. The problem is Abdullah leaves out key details.

Abdullah fails to mention the dozens of officers that were hurt in the encounter and the one that lost his life. She failed to mention those that risked their lives to diffuse two pipe bombs that were found. Their actions no doubt saved the lives of people of all colors in DC that day.

President-elect Joe Biden pandered right to the group in his statements as well. He suggested that police would have treated those who were rioting very differently if they were part of Black Lives Matter.

No Title No one can tell me that if it had been a group of Black Lives Matter protestors yesterday that they wouldn’t have been treated very differently than the mob that stormed the Capitol. We all know that’s true – and it’s unacceptable.

These officers were simply doing their job, risking their lives each day as they always do. This was never about race, it was about safety. They will respond no matter which side of the political spectrum the bad actors are on.

It is time for our society to stop trying to politicize law enforcement. These brave men and women deserve our respect and appreciation for what they do. We have often heard you reap what you sew. Rather than trying to make law enforcement a hated enemy, perhaps we should try to sew the thoughts of appreciation for what they do.

