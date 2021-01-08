https://www.corbettreport.com/announcing-the-4th-annual-fake-news-awards/
Announcing the 4th Annual Fake News Awards
Theyyyyyy’re heeeeere! That’s right, the Dinos are back in town, and that can only mean one thing: It’s time for The Corbett Report’s 4th Annual Real Fake News Awards! Get your suggestions in today (at corbettreport.com, of course) and buckle in for another struggle session with the biggest purveyors of fake news in the dinosaur media in 2020!
SHOW NOTES:
The First Annual REAL Fake News Awards
The 2nd Annual REAL Fake News Awards
The 3rd Annual REAL Fake News Awards!
