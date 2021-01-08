http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FDW6CRk4idA/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) on Thursday demanded resignations from both Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Josh Hawley (R-MO), accusing them of playing a key role in instigating the Capitol riots for expressing their intent to object to the electoral votes in disputed states ahead of the joint session of Congress.

“Sen. Cruz, you must accept responsibility for how your craven, self-serving actions contributed to the deaths of four people yesterday. And how you fundraised off this riot. Both you and Senator Hawley must resign. If you do not, the Senate should move for your expulsion,” she said in response to the Texas senator’s statements on the riots, calling the protests on the Capitol a “despicable act of terrorism and a shocking assault on our democratic system”:

Cruz shot back, calling the New York lawmaker a “liar.”

“Leading a debate in the Senate on ensuring election integrity is doing our jobs, and it’s in no way responsible for the despicable terrorists who attacked the Capitol yesterday,” he responded:

Ocasio-Cortez responded with a screenshot of a fundraising message sent from his campaign on Wednesday.

“Your complete refusal to acknowledge any of the above harm, wrongdoing, or even misjudgement; & your lack of any self-reflection in how these acts contributed to yesterday’s chaos is alarming,” she said, concluding that it makes him “unfit” for office, prompting a pointed response from Cruz:

Similarly, Ocasio-Cortez responded to Hawley’s statement about Simon & Schuster canceling his contract, accusing him of fist-pumping insurrectionists while “baselessly” attacking the U.S. elections.

“Your actions fueled a riot and you fundraised in the chaos. Five people are dead. Even your GOP colleagues have distanced from your act,” she continued, ultimately calling for him to be expelled:

Ocasio-Cortez is among more than 230 lawmakers in the House and Senate — almost entirely Democrats — calling for President Trump’s impeachment.

